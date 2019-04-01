Telegu Desam Party Lawmaker Faints During Poll Campaigning In Andhra

Doctors said Bode Prasad fainted due to dip in his blood pressure.

A Telugu Desam Party legislator, Bode Prasad, fainted during election campaigning in Penamaluru assembly constituency in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday.

Mr Prasad was immediately taken to a private hospital in Poranki town. After a medical examination, doctors said that he fainted due to dip in his blood pressure but he is stable now.

Polling in 175 assembly constituencies of Andhra Pradesh is scheduled for April 11 simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls for 25 parliamentary seats. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

