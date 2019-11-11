Student Drowns At Andhra Beach, Three Others Missing: Police

The students belonged to a private junior college. (Representational)

An intermediate student drowned while four of his friends were feared washed away in the Bay of Bengal in Srikakulam district in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday, police said.

Local people rescued one student, who was also part of the same group that came from Srikakulam to enjoy the holiday on the beach at Kalingapatnam, the police said.

The Marine police and expert swimmers swung into action to trace the missing students but as the light failed their efforts did not yield results.

The students belonged to a private junior college.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.