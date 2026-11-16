Six-Month-Old Baby Gets Caught In Rs 1.5 Lakh Loan Dispute In Andhra

Allegations that a six-month-old baby and the child's mother were taken away over an unpaid loan in Sivanathapalem village of Andhra Pradesh's Thottambedu mandal have triggered political controversy, with the opposition YSR Congress Party questioning the police response and the TDP-led government's handling of the incident.

According to the family, Aadi and his wife Meghamala had borrowed Rs 1.50 lakh from a family comprising Venkatagiri Munemma, Prasad and Mohan, residents of Srikalahasti, around seven months ago at an interest rate reportedly described as Rs 5. The borrowers allegedly fell behind on repayment of the principal and interest.

On November 11, Prasad and his son Mohan allegedly visited the couple's house when Aadi was away and took Meghamala and their six-month-old baby with them over the outstanding interest, according to reports based on the family's allegations.

Meghamala's family subsequently contacted police. Police intervention reportedly resulted in the mother and child being brought back safely.

However, Srikalahasti Deputy Superintendent of Police Pavani offered a clarification at a media briefing at Thottambedu police station on Saturday. She said Meghamala's written complaint mentioned pressure to pay interest but did not specifically allege that she had been forcibly taken away or confined.

The DSP said police had issued a station receipt and sought permission from the local court to register a case. A notice issued by the Thottambedu Sub-Inspector on November 13 also referred to proceedings under Section 174 of the BNSS.

Police said a case would be registered if court permission was granted. Pavani added that a separate complaint alleging assault would also be acted upon.

Meanwhile, the YSRCP accused the TDP-led government of failing to ensure protection for families and demanded an impartial investigation and strict action against those responsible.

"How could anyone take an infant from its home to recover money, and what action have the police taken?" the party questioned, demanding accountability and measures to prevent coercive loan recovery.