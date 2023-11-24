School Teacher, 46, Arrested For Luring Student, 15, 'Marrying' Her: Cops

School teacher arrested in Andhra Pradesh for 'marrying' minor student (Representational)

A 46-year-old school teacher and father of two daughters was arrested here for allegedly 'marrying' his minor student, a 15-year-old girl, said a police official on Friday.

Police arrested K Somaraju on Thursday, Hindi teacher of Yandagani Zilla Parishad High School near Bhimavaram in West Godavari district for luring the girl under the guise of love and 'marrying' her by tying a sacred thread around her neck, police said.

"Somaraju courted the minor girl for four months and gave his smartphone to her. Recently, he picked her up from her house, took her to his house and 'married' her," West Godavari District Disha (women's protection wing) DSP N Murali Krishna told Press Trust of India.

After allegedly manipulating and 'marrying' the girl on November 19, Somaraju forcibly kept her with him for a couple of days and consummated the 'marriage'.

However, Krishna said the girl managed to escape and return home in Yandagandi village and informed her family about the ordeal.

Later, accompanied by her father, the 10th standard student approached the police and filed a complaint against her Hindi teacher.

Police arrested Somaraju, whose wife left him seven years ago, and filed a case under IPC Sections 376, 342 and 506.

Police also booked him under Sections 5 & 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act and Section 9 of the Child Marriage Act.

The DSP said Somaraju will be produced before a judge later today.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)