Jagan Reddy's Party MP Seeks CBI, Judicial Probe Into Tirumala Temple Controversy

Maddila Gurumoorthy, a YSRCP Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) from the Tirupati Constituency, has called for a comprehensive investigation into the "Tirumala Parakamani controversy," urging both a judicial commission and a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry. In separate letters dated September 22, 2025, addressed to the Chief Justice of India and the Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, Mr Gurumoorthy expressed concern over allegations of theft and misuse of temple offerings, which he claims are politically motivated and unsubstantiated.

The Tirumala Parakamani is a collection of funds that represents the "collective faith, devotion, and offerings of nearly 1.2 billion Hindus worldwide". Mr Gurumoorthy argues that the current Andhra Pradesh state government has been "propagating serious allegations of theft and misuse of temple offerings" without credible evidence. He warns that this issue has taken on the "colour of political vendetta," which is undermining the sanctity of the Tirumala Temple and harming the sentiments of devotees globally.

Demands For Impartial Investigations

In his letter to Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai, the Chief Justice of India, Mr Gurumoorthy requested the constitution of a Judicial Commission of Inquiry headed by a sitting Supreme Court judge. He believes such a commission would establish the truth in a transparent manner, restore devotees' confidence, and protect the temple from what he calls "fabricated and politically motivated narratives". The MP also highlighted that the Constitution of India guarantees the protection of faith and freedom of religion, and the judiciary has a responsibility to prevent the misuse of religion for political gain.

Simultaneously, Mr Gurumoorthy wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, requesting a CBI inquiry into the matter. He stated that only a central agency's impartial and transparent investigation can "establish the truth, put an end to politically motivated falsehoods, and restore the confidence of devotees". The MP stressed that the government is responsible for safeguarding religious institutions and ensuring that religion is not used for political purposes, noting that the events in Andhra Pradesh are "contrary to this principle" and could weaken public trust.

Mr Gurumoorthy emphasised that the controversy affects not only the millions of pilgrims who visit the temple annually but also the collective conscience of Hindus worldwide, for whom Tirumala is a "spiritual heart". He hopes that his requests will lead to appropriate action to safeguard the temple's sanctity and protect the faith of devotees.