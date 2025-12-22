Science Meets Faith: ISRO Team Seeks Blessings At Tirupati Temple Ahead Of Satellite Launch

Ahead of a crucial upcoming mission, the launch team of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) visited the Tirumala Tirupati temple in Andhra Pradesh to seek blessings from Lord Venkateswara.

ISRO Chairman Dr V Narayanan, along with senior scientists, offered prayers at the hill shrine as part of the space agency's long-standing tradition of invoking divine grace before major launches. The team participated in temple rituals and prayed for the success of the mission, continuing a practice that ISRO scientists have followed for decades ahead of every key launch.

VIDEO | ISRO Chairman V Narayanan offers prayers at Lord Venkateshwara temple in Tirumala.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/XHd6YUWIpM — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 22, 2025

ISRO is preparing to launch a next-generation communication satellite on December 24 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. The mission, designated LVM3-M6, will carry the BlueBird Block-2 satellite, which has been developed under a commercial agreement with US-based AST SpaceMobile.

The BlueBird Block-2 satellite is designed to deliver high-speed cellular broadband directly to smartphones across the globe. It aims to support 4G and 5G voice, messaging, streaming and data services by connecting directly with standard mobile phones, eliminating the need for specialised hardware.

The launch marks a significant milestone in global satellite communications, as it seeks to expand direct-to-device cellular connectivity worldwide.

Launch details

The LVM3 (Launch Vehicle Mark-III), India's heavy-lift launch vehicle, will lift off from the Second Launch Pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. The objective of the mission is to place the BlueBird Block-2 satellite into Low Earth Orbit.