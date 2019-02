Mahinda Rajapaksa offered prayers at the famous hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara. (File)

Former Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa Tuesday offered prayers at the famous hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala.

He arrived in Tirupati on Monday night and offered worship to the presiding deity of Lord Venkateswara early Tuesday morning, a temple official told PTI.

He said it was a sudden visit and there was no advance official communique about Mr Rajapaksa's arrival to the officials of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) that governs the ancient shrine.