MP Board Results 2025: When To Expect Class 10, 12 Scorecards

MP Board Result 2025: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is expected to release the Class 10 and 12 results for 2025 soon. Once declared, students can access their scorecards on the official websites - mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in.

MP Board Result 2025: Expected Date And Past Trends

While MPBSE has not officially confirmed the result date, based on previous years, the results are likely to be announced in the second week of May. In 2024, the results were released on April 24, while in 2023, they were declared on May 25.

The results will be announced via a press conference. Students should keep their roll number, roll code, and admit card ready for quick access.

Class 10 Exams: February 27 - March 21, 2025

Class 12 Exams: Concluded on April 4, 2025

MP Board Result 2025: Minimum Passing Marks

Students must score at least 33% in both theory and practical exams to pass.

How To Check MP Board Results 2025 On Official Websites

Step 1. Visit mpresults.nic.in or mpbse.nic.in

Step 2. Click on the link for Class 10 or Class 12 results

Step 3. Enter your roll number and roll code, then submit

Step 4. Your MP Board Result 2025 will be displayed on the screen

How to Check MP Board Results 2025 on NDTV Education Portal

Step 1. Visit ndtv.com/education/results

Step 2. Click on 'Madhya Pradesh Board Exam Results 2025'

Step 3. Select your class:

• Class 10 Result 2025

• Class 12 Result 2025

Step 4. Enter your roll number and other required details

Step 5. Submit to view and download your marksheet