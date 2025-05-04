Bhartiya Pashupalan Nigam Hiring For Various Posts, Monthly Salary Up To Rs 75,000

BPNL Recruitment 2025: Bhartiya Pashupalan Nigam Limited (BPNL) has invited online applications for various posts under its 2025 recruitment drive. The vacancies include Chief Project Officer, District Extension Officer, Tehsil Development Officer, and Panchayat Pashu Sevak. Interested candidates can apply through the official website - bharatiyapashupalan.com. The last date to submit the online application form is May 11, 2025.



BPNL Recruitment 2025: Posts And Key Details



Chief Project Officer

The Chief Project Officer post offers a monthly salary of Rs 75,000. To be eligible, candidates must hold a postgraduate degree in any discipline such as MVSc, MBA, CS, CA, M.Tech from a recognised institution. The age limit for this post is 40 to 65 years, and the application fee is Rs 1,534, inclusive of 18% GST.

District Extension Officer

For the District Extension Officer post, applicants should be graduates in any discipline. The age requirement is between 25 and 40 years. Selected candidates will receive a monthly salary of Rs 50,000. The application fee for this post is Rs 1,180, inclusive of 18% GST.

Tehsil Development Officer

The Tehsil Development Officer role requires candidates to have passed Class 12 from any recognized board. The age limit is set between 21 and 40 years. The monthly salary for this post is Rs 40,000, and the application fee is Rs 944, inclusive of 18% GST.

Panchayat Pashu Sevak

Candidates applying for the Panchayat Pashu Sevak post must have passed Class 10. The eligible age range is 18 to 40 years. The salary for this post is Rs 28,500 per month, and the application fee is Rs 708, inclusive of 18% GST.

For further information and to apply online, candidates should visit the official BPNL website.