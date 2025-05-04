The situation remains tense between India and Pakistan in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack. Facing irrefutable allegations of exporting terror over the decades, Islamabad is now trying diversionary tactics to avoid accountability. They have been trying to provoke Indian soldiers with cross-border firing for the last 10 days and have been met with effective retaliation. India has vowed to track down and punish every terrorist involved in the massacre of 26 civilians in Pahalgam.
Here are the latest developments amid India-Pakistan tensions:
"Public Mood Should Not Dictate War": Ex-Envoy To Pakistan Ajay Bisaria
"For any operation to succeed, you need three elements: speed, surprise, and secrecy. There is an issue of choosing our timing, and that should not be dictated by the public mood...We have to fight this battle on our own. When you escalate, you must be prepared for the worst-case scenario, where you could even be fighting a full-scale war. And have the capacity, the intent, political will, and the national will to be able to do that," Ajay Bisaria, former high commissioner to Pakistan, said during an ANI podcast.
Live Updates: Pakistan's Envoy To Russia Warns India Of Nuclear Weapons
Pakistan could resort to its full military arsenal, including nuclear weapons, if India decides to attack or disrupt the water supply, the country's ambassador to Russia has warned. Islamabad has credible intelligence suggesting that India is planning military strikes on Pakistani territory, Muhammad Khalid Jamali said in an interview with Russian broadcaster RT. "There are some other leaked documents whereby it has been decided to strike certain areas of Pakistan. So that makes us feel that this is going to happen and it's imminent," he said.
Live Updates: Air Chief Holds Meeting With PM Modi, Say Sources
Air Chief Marshal AP Singh is holding a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, say sources. The topic of discussion is not known, but it assumes significance amid rising tensios with Pakistan in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack. PM Modi had earlier given a free hand to the armed forces to decide the timing and target of their response to the Pahalgam attack.
Cross-Border Firing From Pakistan At Line Of Control For 10th Straight Day
Cross-border firing was reported at the Line of Control for the 10th consecutive night as Pakistan continued to try and provoke the Indian troops guarding the boundary that separates the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The firing was reported in multiple sectors, including Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Rajauri, Mendhar, Naushera, Sunderbani, and Akhnoor. Indian Army units responded promptly and in proportion, said military sources.