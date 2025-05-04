



"For any operation to succeed, you need three elements: speed, surprise, and secrecy. There is an issue of choosing our timing, and that should not be dictated by the public mood...We have to fight this battle on our own. When you escalate, you must be prepared for the worst-case scenario, where you could even be fighting a full-scale war. And have the capacity, the intent, political will, and the national will to be able to do that," Ajay Bisaria, former high commissioner to Pakistan, said during an ANI podcast.