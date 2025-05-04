"Country So Poor...": Asaduddin Owaisi's "Failed Nation" Jab At Pakistan

In his fresh attack against Pakistani leaders over the war rhetoric in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi has said those speaking "nonsense" in Pakistan "don't know Islam". He also called the neighbouring country a "failed nation".

Addressing Pakistan Army chief General Asim Munir, known to make provocative remarks, Mr Owaisi said that Indian Muslims decided to stay back during the Partition in 1947. "I want to tell him that we decided in 1947 that we won't leave India, we rejected (Muhammad Ali) Jinnah's message. India was our land, it is our land and Inshallah, will remain our land. Those speaking nonsense in Pakistan, I want to tell them you don't know Islam, you are deprived of its teachings," Mr Owaisi said.

The AIMIM leader pointed to discrimination in Pakistan against Muhajirs -- those who migrated from India in 1947 -- and social groups like Pathans. "You are in a country where people are called Muhajir, Pathans. Your country is so poor that people are worried, you have differences with Afghanistan and a border dispute with Iran. Pakistan is a failed nation," he said.

The Hyderabad MP, who has made headlines for his strong responses to Pakistan leaders' rhetoric amid the tension in the wake of the Pahalgam attack, said some powers will never let India stay in peace. "It is time for us to give them a definite response so that this poison of terrorism is put to an end," he said.

Mr Owaisi also said the Pahalgam terror attack has shaken the entire nation, cutting across classes and communities. "We must remain united. Those who are trying to divide Hindus and Muslims at this time, I want to tell them that they are making India weak. If you do Hindu-Muslim after such a terror attack, you must remember that ISI and terrorists in Pakistan will be happy," he said.

The AIMIM chief, counted among Opposition leaders who do not mince words to criticise the government, has pledged full support to the Centre in any action against Pakistan in retaliation for the Pahalgam attack in which 26 innocents were killed in cold blood.

From distributing black armbands before Friday prayers to giving apt replies to Pakistan politicians' war rhetoric, the AIMIM chief has won praise even from his harsh critics for his actions in the wake of the terror attack.

Amid reports that Islamabad is vacating terror launchpads in Pakistan Occupied-Kashmir (POK) as it fears Indian retaliation, Mr Owaisi said, "If they have vacated, we must go and sit there and stay. If they are taking any action this time, toh ghar mein ghus ke baith jana, khatam (enter the house and stay, that's it)."

Earlier, slamming Pakistan leaders' nuclear threats, he said, "Pakistan always talks about being a nuclear power; they need to remember that if they enter a country and kill innocent people, that country will not sit quietly. No matter the government, by killing our people on our land, and targeting them based on religion, what 'deen' are you talking about? You have acted like ISIS."

He had also slammed Pakistan politician Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for the outbursts against India. Mr Owaisi has said the Pakistan People's Party leader must remember that terrorism killed his mother and former Pakistan Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto. He has also said that Pakistan was not just an hour behind but half a century behind India.