Turkish Firm Celebi's Plea Challenging Security Clearance Revocation Dismissed

The Delhi High Court on Monday rejected the petitions by Turkish firm Celebi against the revocation of its security clearance. The Bureau of Civil Aviation Safety (BCAS) on May 15 revoked Celebi's security clearance, days after Turkey supported Pakistan during Operation Sindoor and condemned India's strikes on terror camps in the neighbouring country.

The Centre on May 19 said the decision was taken in the interest of national security in light of certain inputs that continuing the services of the petitioner companies would be hazardous in the current scenario.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the central authority, defended the action, pointing out an "unprecedented" threat to aviation security.

Senior counsel Mukul Rohatgi, who represented Celebi, said the Centre's move was against the principles of natural justice and in violation of the procedure under the Aircraft Security Rules.

He said the Director General of BCAS ought to have given the petitioners a hearing after giving notice of "proposed punishment" and subsequently given reasons for their action.

Justice Sachin Datta on May 23 had reserved the verdict after hearing the submissions in the matter.

Celebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd and Celebi Delhi Cargo Terminal Management India Pvt Ltd oversee ground handling and cargo terminal functions at various airports in the country.

Celebi operated in the Indian aviation sector for over 15 years and employed over 10,000 people. It offered its services at nine airports.