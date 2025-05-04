NEET UG 2025 Successfully Conducted; Answer Key Awaited, Check Exam Analysis

NEET UG 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) successfully conducted the NEET UG 2025 examination today across 5,453 centres in 548 cities in India and 14 cities abroad. Over 20.8 lakh candidates appeared for the medical entrance test.

To ensure the exam's fairness, the NTA adopted a "whole-of-government" approach involving multiple ministries and agencies. A Centralised Control Room was set up under the Ministry of Education, with officials from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Home Affairs, and MeitY to monitor real-time developments on the ground.

Mock drills were held on May 3 across all centres to test readiness, including checks on mobile signal jammers, biometric authentication, and manpower availability for frisking. Most centres were set up in government and government-aided institutions to streamline logistics and security.

In view of the summer afternoon schedule, authorities ensured the availability of drinking water, electricity, first aid, and portable toilets at all centres. Ambulance services were also kept on standby for emergency situations.

To combat misinformation and fraud, the NTA launched a Suspicious Claims Reporting Portal on April 26. Over 2,300 reports were received, leading to the identification of 106 Telegram and 16 Instagram channels spreading false paper leak claims. These were reported to the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) for further action.

In the lead-up to the exam, the Ministry of Education held coordination meetings with District Magistrates and Superintendents of Police nationwide. Strict measures such as multi-layered frisking, secure transport of materials, and enforcement of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, were implemented.

NEET UG 2025 Exam Analysis

Initial feedback suggests that the NEET UG 2025 paper was moderately difficult, with questions ranging from easy to challenging. The Physics section was difficult, Biology was relatively easy, while Chemistry was slightly tougher. The paper had a balanced mix of questions. A detailed analysis is expected to be released soon.

NEET UG 2025: Students' Reactions

Riya, a student, said, "The Physics section was very difficult this time. Biology and Chemistry were fine. The difficulty was moderate to high, but the paper was very lengthy. I know I'll score 600+, but I'll probably have to go to a private college. I doubt I'll make it to a government one."

Jahnvi, another student, shared, "There were 5-6 similar questions this time. This was my third attempt. The Physics section was tough, but I feel the cutoff will be decent this year."

NEET UG 2025: Answer Key

The NEET UG 2025 answer key is expected to be released soon on the official NTA website. Once released, candidates can check it online to estimate their scores.

NEET UG 2025: Steps To Download Answer Key

Step 1: Visit the official website: exams.nta.ac.in/NEET

Step 2: Locate and click on the "NEET (UG) 2025 Result" link on the homepage

Step 3: Click the link to access the answer key PDF

Step 4: Download the PDF to verify the correct responses and calculate your estimated score using the NEET UG 2025 grading system

Students are advised to check the official website of NTA regularly for updates regarding the answer keys.