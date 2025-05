"Stand Fully With Any Action By Government": Priyanka Gandhi On Pahalgam Attack

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Sunday said her party would fully support any action the central government takes in response to the terror attack in Pahalgam, in which 26 people were killed.

She noted that the Congress Working Committee (CWC) has already passed a resolution affirming this stand.

Speaking during her two-day visit to Wayanad, the AICC general secretary expressed hope that the union government would act swiftly in the wake of the attack.

"The Congress Party... the CWC met, and we passed a resolution. In the resolution, we have said we stand fully with whatever action the government decides to take. And we hope that they take the action soon," she told reporters here when her reaction was sought on the matter.

On Friday, the Congress urged the Centre to act with firmness in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack to penalise Pakistan for its continued export of terror, and pressed for time-bound accountability into the "serious lapses" in security and intelligence in one of the most heavily-guarded regions of the country.

The opposition party made the assertions in a resolution passed by the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, which was chaired by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and attended by former Congress presidents Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, and general secretaries Jairam Ramesh, K C Venugopal and Priyanka, among others.

Earlier, the Congress MP handed over a new ambulance for injured and sick animals to forest officials of the Wayanad Wildlife Division at Sultan Bathery, party sources said.

The ambulance, funded through Rs 15 lakh from the MP's development fund, was flagged off at a function held at the Forest Division Office in Sultan Bathery.

Following a request from forest officials, Vadra also visited the animal hospice and palliative care unit, where captured aggressive tigers are housed, and reviewed its operations.

Officials informed her that the shelter is currently accommodating more big cats than its intended capacity.

They also highlighted the urgent need for improved facilities and additional funds to manage the growing number of animals.

Meanwhile, the family of former Wayanad DCC treasurer NM Vijayan, who had died by suicide a few months back, alleged that the local party leaders prevented them from meeting Vadra.

His daughter-in-law claimed that they didn't receive any assistance from the party despite assurances from the MP during her recent visit here.

