GSEB HSC Results 2025 To Be Declared Tomorrow At 10.30am, Direct Link Here

Gujarat Board Class 12 Result 2025: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will announce the Class 12 (HSC) results tomorrow at 10.30am. Once released, candidates can access the results by visiting the official website using their roll numbers or registration numbers.

Gujarat Board HSC Result 2025: Steps To Check

Step 1. Visit the official website, gseb.org.

Step 2. Log in using your roll number or registration number.

Step 3. Click on the GSEB Class 12th Result link.

Step 4. The GSEB mark sheet will be displayed on your screen.

Step 5. Check and download your results for future reference.

Step 6. The mark sheet will contain candidates' roll numbers, names, subject-wise marks, total marks, and qualification status.

Gujarat Board Class 12 Result 2024

The overall pass percentage stood at 82.45 percent. That year, 127 schools recorded a 100 percent result, whereas in 2023, only 27 schools had achieved the same. A total of 1,034 students achieved an A1 grade, and 8,983 students secured an A2 grade. A total of 82.45 percent of students passed in the Science stream. Similarly, the general stream witnessed a pass rate of 91.93 percent.

Students who did not pass in one or more subjects will have the opportunity to appear for supplementary examinations. The date and schedule for these exams will be announced along with the result declaration.

Students are advised to regularly check the official website for the latest updates on their results, including any announcements regarding supplementary exams, mark sheets, or other important notifications.