Video: Denied Admission By Andhra Hospital, Woman Delivers Baby On Road

She delivered the baby outside Tirupati Maternity Hospital

A video that shows a woman delivering a baby on a road near a hospital in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati has gone viral on social media. The video shows some women holding a bedsheet to cover the pregnant woman as a man helps her deliver the baby.

The woman is seen screaming in pain.

The woman was forced to deliver the baby in front of the 100-bed Tirupati Maternity Hospital allegedly after being denied admission by the staff. The woman was reportedly told by the hospital staff that they could not admit her as no one was accompanying her.

The strangers came to her rescue after the woman started experiencing labour pain as she came out of the hospital. The man who helped her deliver the baby reportedly works at a primary health centre.

The woman and baby were later taken in by the hospital, officials said.

Tirupati district health in charge Srihari said a probe has been ordered into the incident and action will be taken against those found guilty.

He said no pregnant woman will now be denied admission, even if she comes to the hospital without an attendant.