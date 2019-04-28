Cracks At Polavaram Irrigation Site In Andhra Pradesh Triggers Panic

Construction of Polavaram irrigation project has been taken up by Andhra Pradesh Government.

Cracks developed on the road at the Polavaram project site near Ramaiahpeta village in Polavaram Tribal Mandal of West Godavari district on Saturday.

The cracks that appeared at the mechanical shed of sub-contracting agency Triveni Constructions at Hill No. 902 caused panic among the workers as it is the third such incident in the past four months. The heavy machinery is being used for the project even after the cracks developed on the site.

"The excavation works are being done for spill channel below the hill. The cracks have been developed due to a heap of stones. The project will be completed smoothly," the engineer on the site said.

The construction of the Polavaram irrigation project has been taken up by the Andhra Pradesh Government after it was declared as a national project.

Last year in December, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had expressed satisfaction over the progress of Polavaram multi-purpose irrigation project, saying that around 63 per cent of work has been completed so far.

"It is a national record to complete a multipurpose project in such a short span of time. After bifurcation, we were left empty-handed, with no secretariat. At that moment, we prepared a vision and started working in that direction. We are aiming to make Andhra Pradesh as one of the top three states by 2022. We focused on eight missions and five grids for making governance comprehensive," Mr Naidu had said.



