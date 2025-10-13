Andhra Couple Jumps In Front Of Train With Infant Son After Fight

In a tragic incident, a family of three died by suicide after stepping in front of a goods train in Andhra Pradesh.

The incident took place around 11:00 pm on Sunday at Kadapa Railway Station, when the family stood on the tracks and were struck by the train. The impact was so severe that the bodies were scattered across the tracks. Police arrived at the scene shortly after and shifted the remains to RIMS Hospital for post-mortem examination.

The victims were identified as Sriramulu (35), Sirisha (30), and their one-and-a-half-year-old son Ritwik.

According to preliminary information, the couple had a heated argument earlier in the evening, after which Sriramulu's grandmother intervened and scolded them. In anger, the couple left their home with their child and ended their lives under the train.

Tragically, soon after the couple left, Sriramulu's grandmother suffered a heart attack and died, according to local sources.

The police have registered a case and begun an investigation.