Child Dies, At Least 7 Missing After Boat Accident In Visakhapatnam

A child died and seven others belonging to Odisha went missing in the Sileru river in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam when two country boats they were travelling in capsized early on Tuesday.

However, three people swam to safety, police sources said.

The victims, tribals, were migrant workers who were returning to their village Konduguda in Odisha from Hyderabad.

In all, some 35 people started off in five country boats in the Sileru river.

Some of them safely reached their destination.

They chose the river route in view of the ongoing Covid curfew in the state.

A search operation has been launched to trace those missing.

