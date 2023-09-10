Chandrababu Naidu's Party Calls Bandh In Andhra Pradesh Tomorrow Over His Arrest

Chandrababu Naidu has been remanded to judicial custody for 14 days. (File)

The Telugu Desam Party has called for a statewide bandh on Monday in protest against the arrest of its party chief and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in connection with a misappropriation of government funds case.

In a statement, TDP AP president K Atchannaidu requested the party cadre, people, and civil society to participate in the agitation and make it a success.

"The Telugu Desam Party has called for a statewide bandh tomorrow, Monday (September 11) in protest against the illegal arrest of Nara Chandrababu Naidu, atrocities on the party cadre, and vengeful politics," a press release from the party said.

A local court in Vijayawada remanded Chandrababu Naidu in judicial custody for 14 days in an alleged multi-crore corruption scam on Sunday.

He was arrested in connection with a fraud case involving misappropriation of funds from the Skill Development Corporation, leading to a loss of Rs 300 crore to the state government, AP CID Chief N Sanjay said on Saturday.

