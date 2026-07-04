Chandrababu Naidu And Jagan Reddy's Parties In Credit War Over Steel Plant

The launch of the Rs 18,000-crore JSW Steel plant in Kadapa in the Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh has sparked a fresh political battle between the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the opposition YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), with both sides claiming credit for bringing the long-delayed project to life in the politically sensitive region.

Launching the project at Sunnapurallapalle in YSR Kadapa district, the bastion and home of former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu described it as a landmark for Rayalaseema's future and said his government had removed all hurdles that had stalled the investment.

"We promised to transform Rayalaseema into a land of prosperity, and we are proving it through action. Earlier, foundation stones were laid in 2019 and again in 2023, but not even a single layer of soil was excavated," Naidu said.

The chief minister said the NDA government had allocated 1,100 acres of land, resolved infrastructure issues, and ensured all clearances needed for the project. He said the steel plant would produce 2 million tonnes of steel in two phases, creating thousands of direct and indirect jobs while making Andhra Pradesh a major steel-producing state.

Naidu attacked the previous YSRCP government, alleging it failed to complete irrigation projects in Rayalaseema and accused it of turning development projects into political events.

Jagan Reddy strongly rejected the claims, saying the project was built on the groundwork laid during his government. "During our government, we finalised JSW as the project developer and laid the critical foundations necessary for the project to take shape. Environmental clearances, water allocation, land, road connectivity and key approvals were all secured during our tenure."

He alleged that work came to a "grinding halt" over the past two years and welcomed the project's restart, adding that "development is a continuous process that transcends political boundaries."

The political exchange intensified as both parties traded accusations over who deserved credit. YSRCP senior leader Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy accused the TDP government of "credit theft," claiming Jagan Reddy had already laid the foundation stone in 2023 and that the current government was merely rebranding an existing project.

On the other hand, TDP national spokespersons Deepak Reddy and Jyothsna Tirunagari said the previous government had held multiple foundation stone ceremonies without making meaningful progress.

The Kadapa steel plant has been in the making for nearly two decades. In 2007, the then YS Rajasekhara Reddy-led Congress government launched the Brahmani Steel Plant, but the project collapsed after the Obulapuram mining controversy.

After Andhra Pradesh's bifurcation in 2014, the AP Reorganisation Act asked the Centre to examine setting up an integrated steel plant in Kadapa. However, the Centre later said the project was not financially viable, triggering protests across Rayalaseema.