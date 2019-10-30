BJP Protests As YSR Congress Paints Andhra Secretariats In Party Colours

N Chandrababu Naidu shared photo showing new colour pattern being painted over wall of the building.

Andhra Pradesh BJP unit has objected YSR Congress Party's move to paint all village secretariat buildings across the state with a colour pattern that resembles party's flag colour.

The state government is painting the village secretariat buildings with a colour pattern that resembles YSR Congress Party's flag colour. However, this act has been condemned by many politicians and political parties.

The tricoloured wall of a village secretariat building in Anantapuram district was repainted with the new colour pattern and this move has attracted a lot of criticism.

"YSRCP has been painting colours resembling their party flag on the buildings. This is not the right thing to do. They have even replaced a tricoloured village secretariat building colour and it is highly condemnable," said V Satyamurthy, BJP General Secretary.

The images of replacing national flag colours with colours akin to the ruling party flag have gone viral on social media.

Telugu Desam Party leader N Chandrababu Naidu also slammed Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSR Congress Party for replacing tricolour with YSR Congress Party's flag colours. He tweeted a photo that showed the new colour pattern painted over the tricoloured wall of a building.

"I have never seen our National Tricolour being utterly disrespected like this! Jagan Mohan Reddy's government must apologise for this shocking, abominable act of replacing tricolour with YSRC party colours," Mr Naidu tweeted.

However, YSR Congress Party's senior leader and Andhra Pradesh Government whip, Gadikota Srikant Reddy has asserted that action will be taken into the matter where the tricolour building has been repainted.

"Government will inquire the matter and appropriate action will also be taken into the matter where the tricolour building has been repainted. The village secretariat buildings are being painted in a particular pattern." said Mr Srikanth.

YSR Congress Party's leader further denied that the repainted colour is that of the party's flag colour.

