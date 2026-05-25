Andhra Woman Dies By Suicide, Records Video, Alleges Police Harassment

A woman who allegedly consumed pesticide after accusing police of harassment in a gold recovery case died while undergoing treatment at Guntur Government Hospital on Sunday, triggering outrage and demand for a fair probe into the allegation.

The woman was identified as Thirupatamma. According to police and family members, she consumed pesticide on Saturday after claiming that she was being repeatedly called to the police station in connection with a complaint she said was false.

Before taking the extreme step, Thirupatamma recorded a selfie video in which she alleged that police personnel were pressuring and harassing her over a gold recovery case.

In the video, she claimed that she and her husband had worked as watchmen in an apartment at Kothapet a few years ago. She alleged that a woman residing in one of the flats later filed a complaint accusing her of not returning gold ornaments that had allegedly been entrusted to her.

"I have done nothing wrong, but I am being called to the police station again and again," she said in the video.

Police said an inquiry was being conducted based on the complaint received earlier. Officials maintained that the matter was under investigation and denied any intentional harassment.

After consuming pesticides, Thirupatamma was first rushed to a local hospital and later shifted to Guntur Government Hospital as her condition turned critical. She died on Sunday while undergoing treatment. Her body was shifted to the mortuary for postmortem examination.

The incident created tension among relatives and locals, with some demanding action against the officials allegedly involved in the case.

While police have registered a case and further investigation is underway, Guntur SP Vakul Jindal has ordered a detailed inquiry into the issue.