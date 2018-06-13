Woman Kills Self By Jumping Into Well With 2 Children In Andhra Pradesh

The woman, identified only as Sarla by the police, jumped into the agricultural well holding in her arms her daughters Devisri, 2, and Jyotsna, 4.

Andhra Pradesh | | Updated: June 13, 2018 21:06 IST
The woman took the extreme after a fight with her husband and father-in-law (Representational)

Vijayawada:  Fed up with domestic problems, a woman committed suicide by jumping in a well along with two children in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred in Peyanakandriga village in Chittoor rural 'mandal'.

She took the extreme after a fight with her husband and father-in-law. Her relatives blamed her father-in-law for her death.

Stating that she was pregnant, the relatives alleged that the father-in-law attacked and injured her. Unable to bear the insult, she ended her life along with her children

