Andhra Pradesh To Waive Off Property Tax On Gurdwaras

Assuring the Sikh community that the state government would establish an exclusive corporation for their development, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy instructed officials to exempt Gurdwaras from property tax and also to provide benefits for Granthis (Priest for a Gurudwara) on par with the priests, pastors, and maulvis, an official statement said.

A delegation of the Sikh community led by Andhra Pradesh State Minorities Commission Member Jithendarjith Singh called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office here on Monday and asked him to take steps to constitute a Corporation for Sikhs and their affiliated communities for effective implementation of the Navaratnalu.

Considering their plea, the Chief Minister has given his nod for constituting a Committee for Sikhs

On the request made by the representatives to exempt Gurdwaras from property tax, the chief minister instructed the officials to remove the property tax on Gurdwaras, official statement said.

Apart from that, instructions were also given to the officials to provide benefits for Granthis (Priest for a Gurudwara) on par with the priests, pastors, and maulvis, it added.

Further, the Chief Minister also agreed to declare Guru Nanak Jayanti as a holiday on Kartika Poornami and announced that he will provide all necessary support to establish a minority educational institution.

A resolution in this regard will be made in the next cabinet meeting, he said, adding that all measures should be taken in order to increase the businesses of MSMEs run by various social groups and all the proposals should be materialized within ten days.

Minority Welfare Secretary Md Imtiaz and officials from Chief Minister's office were also present.

