Andhra Man Walks Up Behind Son, Hammers Him To Death In Chilling Video

Andhra Pradesh: The Visakhapatnam man subsequently surrendered to the police after murdering his son. He reportedly brutally murdered his son over a property dispute.

Andhra Pradesh: CCTV footage from the car-parking area of the home shows the murder.

Visakhapatnam:

Chilling CCTV footage from a home in the coastal city of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh has emerged of a man picking up a rod and almost, in a premeditated manner, hammering his 40-year-old son to death.

The man, identified as Veera Raju, subsequently surrendered to the police. He reportedly brutally murdered his son over a property dispute.

The visuals from the verandah or the car-parking area of their home shows the father pacing up and down the area as his son is seen sitting on a stool and looking the other way. The father then stands behind the son and hits him on his head with a rod.

The father continues to pace up and down the car-parking area as his lies on the ground, with his head bleeding heavily.

A heated argument is said to have broken out between the man and his son over a property.

"A man identified as Veera Raju killed his son Jalaraju after a heated argument took place between them over a property dispute. Veera Raju attacked his son with a hammer and murdered him on the spot," Visakhapatnam West Police police said.

Veera Raju went to the police and surrendered, the police said. A case of murder has been registered and the man was sent to judicial remand on Thursday, the police said.

