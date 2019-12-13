Andhra Clears 'Disha' Law To Punish Rape Convicts Within 21 Days

Andhra Pradesh assembly cleared the proposed law dubbed "Disha Act"

A proposed law for tougher punishment, including the death sentence, within 21 days for those guilty of crimes against women was cleared by the Andhra Pradesh assembly on Friday, weeks after a young woman's gang-rape and killing in neighbouring Telangana. The law has been dubbed the "Disha Act" after the name given to the woman in social media campaigns and protests after the horrific crime.

The Andhra Pradesh Criminal Law (Amendment) Act enables quick trial and judgement in cases of rape and acid attacks in which there is clinching evidence against the accused. Chief Minister Jagan Reddy had announced the measure in the assembly last week. The trial has to be completed within 14 days and the verdict has to be pronounced within 21 days.

The proposed law to swiftly punish those guilty of crimes against women comes weeks after a young veterinarian was raped and set on fire by four men on a highway near Hyderabad. The four accused were shot dead by the Telangana Police, who said they tried to escape when they were taken to the crime scene for a reconstruction as part of the probe.

The state cabinet has also approved the Andhra Pradesh Special Court for Specified Offences against Women and Children Act 2019, which allows special courts in each district to address crimes against women and children.

The bill allows action against those who upload posts on social media that attempt to degrade women. First time offenders will face two years in jail. For the second offence, the jail term is four years.

For crimes against children, offenders can face 10 to 14 years in jail and the term can be extended based on the severity of the crime under the Prevention of Children from Child Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.