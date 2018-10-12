Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Asks Centre For Rs 1 Lakh Crore Assistance

The chief minister said Centre failed to fulfill the assurances made during state's bifurcation. (File)

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has asked the Centre for an assistance of Rs 1,09,023 crore for development of infrastructure in the state.

Underlining the losses suffered by Andhra Pradesh due to bifurcation, the chief minister presented a report before the panel in a meeting with the members of the 15th Finance Commission.

He said the central government had promised to allot Rs 2,500 crore but has released only Rs 1,500 crore for infrastructure development.

Mr Naidu also asked the Finance Commission to accord Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh, consider the population as per the 1971 census and continue revenue deficit grants and disaster relief for crop failures.



A demand for Rs 22,250 crore was made for development of backward regions and Rs 10,000 crore for development of ports, airports and roads in Andhra Pradesh.



Mr Naidu said the Centre has failed to fulfill the assurances made during state's bifurcation.



Finance Commission chairman NK Singh described the chief minister as the original CEO who has developed the state in all sectors.