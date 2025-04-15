Andhra Pradesh Cabinet Clears Proposal To Sub-Categorise Scheduled Castes

The Andhra Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday approved a draft ordinance to sub-categorise Scheduled Castes (SC), into three groups, each eligible for varying percentages of reservations.

Aimed at uplifting Scheduled Castes, 59 castes have been divided into three groups. As many as 12 castes have been included in Group-1, which include Chandala, Paki, Relli, Dome and other castes. Group-1 is entitled to one percent reservation.

“With this ordinance, all Scheduled Castes in Andhra Pradesh will receive equal justice in education and employment,” said an official press release.

With a reservation of 6.5 percent, Group – II includes the castes of chamar, madiga, sindhola, matangi and others while Group – III with a reservation of 7.5 percent includes mala and its sub-castes, along with adhi Andhra, Panchama and others.

The ordinance will come into effect in the 26 districts of the southern state.

