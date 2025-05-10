Border Force Trooper Killed, 7 Injured In Pakistani Shelling In Jammu

A BSF trooper was killed and seven others were injured in Pakistani firing along the International Border in Jammu on Saturday, officials said.

The incident took place in the R S Pura sector, they said.

A senior Border Security Force (BSF) officer said sub-inspector Mohammed Imteyaz made the supreme sacrifice while gallantly leading from the front.

He, along with seven others, were injured in cross-border firing initiated by Pakistan. While Imteyaz succumbed to his injuries, the other personnel were admitted to a hospital, the officer said.

"We salute the supreme sacrifice made by BSF braveheart sub-inspector Md Imteyaz in service of the nation on May 10, 2025, during cross-border firing along the International Boundary in R S Pura area, district Jammu," the force's Jammu frontier said in a post on X.

It added that the BSF director general and all ranks offered their deepest condolences to his family.

A wreath-laying ceremony will be held at the BSF's Jammu frontier headquarters in Paloura on Sunday to honour Imteyaz, the officer said.

The BSF is tasked with guarding a more than 2,000-kilometre-long frontline between India and Pakistan.

India and Pakistan have agreed to a ceasefire, with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announcing that the directors general of military operations of both countries had decided to stop all firings and military action on land, air and sea with effect from 5 pm on Saturday.

