Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Naidu Inducts Two Ministers In Cabinet

The induction by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has taken the cabinet's strength to 26. (File)

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu today expanded his cabinet with the induction of two ministers.

Governor ESL Narasimhan administered the oath of office and secrecy to NMD Farooq and Kidari Sravan at a ceremony attended by Mr Naidu, his other cabinet colleagues and senior officials.

Mr Farooq, a member of the State Legislative Council, had been serving as the chairman of the Upper House of the state legislature.

He had earlier served as a Minister in the cabinet of NT Rama Rao and Chandrababu Naidu in undivided Andhra Pradesh.

Mr Sravan is the son of Kidari Sarveswara Rao, who was gunned down by Maoists in Visakhapatnam district in September. Sarvesawara Rao was a member of the State Legislative Assembly from Araku.

With the expansion, Mr Naidu has given representation to Muslims and tribals in the cabinet, seven months before the Assembly elections.

Mr Farooq, a senior leader of Telugu Desam Party (TDP), is likely to be allotted the minorities welfare portfolio while Mr Sarvan, who is not a member of either house of the state legislature, is expected to get tribal welfare.

The induction of two ministers has taken the strength of the cabinet to 26.

The two cabinet berths were vacant after two ministers belonging to Bharatiya Janata Party resigned from TDP-led government in March.