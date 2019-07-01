Andhra Class 5 Student, Who Attempted Suicide, Out Of Danger

A class 5 student tries to commit suicide in a hostel in Krishna district. (Representational Image)

A class fifth student, Praveen Kumar, attempted suicide this morning in BC Welfare Hostel in the Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh. The hostel authorities have not been able to find out the reason for the boy to take this step.

The family of the class-fifth student said, he tried to commit suicide by hanging himself to a cot with a cloth. Some students around him saw it and informed the hostel administration.

The hostel staff took him to the nearby Siddhartha Medical College for treatment. He is now out of danger.

"The boy was admitted to the hostel by his uncle on Saturday evening. The uncle told me that he would bring the transfer certificate on Monday. Today morning he woke up normally, had breakfast, and called his uncle. Before the uncle could come, he attempted suicide," the hostel warden Koteswar Rao said.

According to the hostel warden, the boy was yet to complete his admission procedure at the hostel.

The class five boy is a resident of Rajuvari Gollagudem village in Agiripalli mandal of Krishna district.

He was studying in fifth standard at a school and started staying in the hostel from June 29.



