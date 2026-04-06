Umpire Stabbed To Death Over Run-Out Decision During Andhra Cricket Match

A 21-year-old cricket umpire was allegedly stabbed to death following a dispute over a run-out decision during a local match in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, police said.

The incident took place on Sunday evening at a local ground where three teams were participating in a cricket match. The victim, Dola Ajith Babu, was officiating the game along with his friend Budumuri Chiranjeevi when an argument broke out between players from two localities over a run-out call.

"Ajith Babu and Chiranjeevi intervened and settled the issue on the field. However, one of the spectators, Kanta Kishore, became angry and started abusing the umpires and players," Circle Inspector Malleswara Rao said.

Police said the accused, Kanta Kishore (26), later called the umpires to "settle the matter." After the match ended, Ajith Babu, Chiranjeevi and a few friends went to a spot nearby, as requested.

"As soon as they reached the spot, another argument broke out. Kishore suddenly pulled out a knife and attacked the two umpires," Rao said.

Ajith Babu suffered a stab injury to the chest and collapsed at the spot. Chiranjeevi sustained bleeding injuries while trying to escape. Another man who attempted to intervene was also injured.

The injured were first taken to a local hospital, and Ajith Babu was later shifted to Apollo Hospital for further treatment. Doctors, however, declared him dead during treatment.

The brother of a man who was stabbed to death has alleged that the attack was the fallout of an argument during a local cricket match, saying a resident of a neighbouring colony, who was not even a player, intervened in the dispute, abused players, and later returned under the influence of alcohol to carry out the killing.

Speaking to NDTV, he said the issue over a single run had been settled by village elders earlier in the day, but the accused allegedly planned the attack and stabbed Dola Ajith in the chest later that evening.

"... In the match, there was an argument over one run. The argument became heated, and the person who attempted the murder was not a cricket player. He is a resident of Vinayak Nagar. He came in between the argument and used abusive words, which led to a serious argument between both teams. Later, village elders came and settled the issue there itself. After everything, in the evening, they were under the influence of alcohol and planned this attack. He carried a knife in his pocket and came to the Padigadli junction and called Chiranjeevi" the victim's brother told NDTV.

"He started shouting and arguing. Suddenly, he took the knife out of his pocket and stabbed Dola Ajith in the chest. We tried to catch Kishore, but he ran away. We took Ajith Babu to VIMS Hospital, but no doctors were available, so we shifted him to Apollo. Around 8.15 pm, doctors declared him dead," he added.

Based on a complaint filed by Ajith Babu's father, Dola Appala Raju, police registered a murder case against Kishore under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and launched a search to trace the accused.