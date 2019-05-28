150 Kg Ganja Seized In Andhra Pradesh's Krishna District, 2 Arrested

The Nandivada police registered a case and the vehicle along with the seized contraband.

The Krishna district police Monday seized 150 kg ganja, worth Rs 20 lakh, and arrested two person while they were allegedly smuggling the contraband from Andhra Pradesh to Telengana, police said.

They said the seizure was made after they intercepted a car at Janardhanapuram village in Krishna district by National Highway-214 during a routine check.

Police said they arrested two suspected smugglers, who had loaded the ganja in the vehicle at Narsipatnam in Visakhapatnam district of Andhra Pradesh and were headed to Hyderbad in Telengana.

The Nandivada police registered a case and the vehicle along with the seized contraband would be produced in a court, said police.