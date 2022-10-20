Video: Punjab Cop 'Accidentally' Fires At Mobile Shop Employee In Amritsar

Punjab: The victim was working in the shop when he was shot at in the "accidental" firing.

A man working at a mobile shop in Punjab's Amritsar was seriously injured in "accidental" firing by a police personnel after which the accused cop was suspended on Wednesday, officials said.

#WATCH | A youth working in a mobile shop got injured in an alleged accidental firing by a policeman in Punjab's Amritsar



The accused police official has been suspended. We've recovered the CCTV footage: Varinder Singh, ACP North, Amritsar



(CCTV visuals) pic.twitter.com/N8R0VpMhH0 — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2022

CCTV footage from inside the shop showed the policeman taking a pistol out of his pocket and putting it on the counter. During this, he allegedly "misfired" at the victim, who was working in the mobile shop.

The injured was rushed to the hospital.

"Necessary action will be taken as per the statements of the eyewitnesses and the family. The condition of the injured person is serious," said Varinder Singh, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) North, Amritsar.

A similar incident occurred in Jammu and Kashmir earlier this month in which a civilian died due to the injuries he suffered after a policeman's rifle "accidentally" went off. The victim, identified as Mohd Asif Padroo, was immediately rushed to the hospital by the police but he died there, officials said.

"On October 5, while on duty at Haal Pulwama, the rifle of a policeman accidentally went off, resulting in injuries to a person. The injured person was immediately evacuated to the hospital by police," tweeted the Kashmir Zone Police.

The accused policeman was arrested after a case was registered in connection to the incident.