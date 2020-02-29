Kidnapped Teen Shot Dead After Rs 20 Lakh Ransom Call In Punjab: Cops

The police have arrested a 25-year-old man in the incident (Representational)

An 18-year-old woman, who was kidnapped three days ago, was found dead in Amritsar's Loharka Road area, police said on Saturday.

Anmoldeep Kaur was shot dead and her body was recovered from a plot of land, they said.

Police said Luvpreet Singh (22) has been arrested for killing the woman.

Ms Kaur was kidnapped three days back allegedly by Luvpreet Singh who had demanded a ransom of Rs 20 lakh from her family, they said.

The accused was arrested after Ms Kaur's call details were examined, Inspector Sukhwinder Singh said.

The woman was a pursuing a beauty and makeup course, and

used to come from Ajnala village to Ranjit Avenue. She was kidnapped from a locality on Ranjit Avenue which is nearly 25 kilometers from her home in Ajnala.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia condemned the gruesome killing and alleged that law and order has completely collapsed in the state.