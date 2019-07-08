11 Former Cops Get Life Imprisonment For Killing Jail Inmate In Punjab

One more accused was declared a proclaimed offender and is yet to be arrested. (Representational)

A court in Amritsar has sentenced 13 people, including 11 former policemen, to life imprisonment in a 2014 kidnapping and murder case of a jail inmate.

The court of Additional Sessions Judge Sandeep Singh Bajwa pronounced the quantum of the punishment. The court had convicted all of the accused last week.

All 13 people have been sentenced to life imprisonment, Public Prosecutor Rittu Madan said.

They include former inspector Narang Singh, former assistant sub-inspectors Gulshanbir Singh and Sawinder Singh, ex-head constables Jagjit Singh, Gurpreet Singh and Lakhwinder Singh, ex-constables Makhtool Singh, Angrej Singh, Lakhwinder Singh, Amandeep Singh and Randhir Singh of the Punjab Police. The two others are Deep Raj Singh and Jagtar Singh.

On May 5, 2014, jail inmate Bikramjit Singh, who was serving life imprisonment in a murder case, was taken to a government hospital for treatment.

He was taken from the hospital by a police team led by Narang Singh to Batala, where he was tortured and then murdered, as per the complaint filed by the victim's brother Dalbir Singh.

The police had initially registered a case against him on May 6, 2014, alleging that he escaped from custody. But later, the policemen and two others were booked for his murder.

All the accused have been held guilty under sections 302 (murder), 364 (kidnapping), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC.

A total of 14 people were nominated in the case and one accused, identified as former ASI Baljit Singh, was declared a proclaimed offender and is yet to be arrested.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability