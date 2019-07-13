Prayagraj Faces Flood-Like Situation After Heavy Rainfall

Thousands have been displaced from the surrounding areas of the swelled-up river.

In Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, incessant rain have led to an increase in water level of river Ganga. This has led to a flood-like situation at Sangam Ghat with houses near the river submerged in water.

Thousands have been displaced from the surrounding areas of the swelled up river.

"We have to move to some other place as the water level in the river is rising at a very fast pace," said Sharad Tiwari, a city resident.

"We are facing a lot of problems as we have to shift to some other place. We have packed everything and moving in the area which is upwards," said another resident.

Apart from Uttar Pradesh, some isolated places of Uttrakhand are also affected due to swelling up of river water in Ganga.

On Wednesday, the water level of river Ganga rose to a dangerous mark of 338.5 metres in Rishikesh.

The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted more rainfall in the region in the next couple of days.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.