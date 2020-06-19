Gujarat Brothers Take Children For Outing, All 6 Found Dead In Empty Flat: Police

6 members of a family were found dead in an empty apartment in Ahmedabad today (Representational)

Six members of a family, including four children between the ages of seven and twelve, were found dead in an unoccupied apartment in Gujarat's Ahmedabad early this morning, police said.

Bodies of two brothers - 42-year-old Amrish Patel and 40-year-old Gaurang Patel and their four children were found in the family-owned empty apartment in Ahmedabad's Vatva GIDC locality this morning, inspector DR Gohil of Vatva GTDC Police Station said.

According to the police officer, the Patel brothers lived in different localities of the city. "On June 17, they left their homes with the children, after informing their wives that they were going for an outing," the officer said.

"When they failed to return till Thursday night, their wives went to the unoccupied flat. However, they found it locked from inside, following which they approached the police around midnight," he said.

The police, inspector Gohil said, suspects that the two men "might have given food laced with sedatives to the children and killed them before hanging themselves."

The police found the bodies of the two men in the drawing room, two girls - 9-year-old Kirti and 7-year-old Sanvi - in the kitchen and two 12-year-old boys - Mayur and Dhruv - in the bedroom. "All of them were found hanging," the police officer confirmed.

The bodies have been sent for a forensic test and a further investigation is being carried out, the policeman said.

More details awaited.



