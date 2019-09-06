5 Killed In Ahmedabad Building Collapse As 2 More Bodies Found

The three-storey building in Banglawali Chawl compound collapsed around 1 pm on Thursday.

The number of deaths in the building collapse incident in Ahmedabad's Amraiwadi area reached five on Friday after two more bodies were found in the morning.

The 100-year-old building collapsed on Thursday afternoon.

The rescue operation came to an end on Friday morning, officials said. Those killed included an elderly couple and their son.

Eight persons who were injured in the incident were admitted to government-run L G Hospital in Ahmedabad after they were were pulled out from the rubble by fire brigade, police and local residents who volunteered to help, said officials.

"Our search and rescue operation ended today morning. Unfortunately, five persons have died in the incident. The building was actually a bungalow, built in 1919. Apart from the house owner and their relatives, two or three tenant families were living in it," said divisional fire officer Jayesh Khadia.

The injured persons include a two-year-old girl.

Those killed in the incident were identified as Baldev Suri (84), his wife Vimala Suri (80) and their son Rajendra Suri (50); Asha Patel (36) and Shantaben Thakor (80).

