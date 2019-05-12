Woman Allegedly Poisons Husband, He Blames Her In Video Before Death

Agra police is investigating the incident and says that action will be taken

Just before his death, a man in Uttar Pradesh's Agra recorded a video alleging that his wife had poisoned him. In the video, the man, identified as Avadesh, alleged that his wife had laced his milk with poison.

The incident reportedly occurred late at night.

Avadesh's in-laws allegedly visited his home four days before his death. Both sides allegedly got into an argument. Avadesh was allegedly beaten up by his in-laws.

"The incident is being investigated. Action will be taken," senior police officer Amit Pathak said.

