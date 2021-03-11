Nine Killed After SUV Collides With Tractor In UP: Police

The incident took place on the Agra-Kanpur highway around 5 am, police said. (Representational)

Nine people died in Uttar Pradesh's Agra district on Thursday morning after an SUV collided with a tractor-trolley, police said.

Three others injured in the crash are hospitalised, Agra Senior Superintendent of Police Babloo Kumar said.

The incident took place on the Agra-Kanpur highway in the Etmadaula police station area around 5 am, he said.

"The speeding SUV crossed over to the other side of the road where it hit the tractor-trolley. There were 12 people who got injured and were taken to a hospital, where nine of them succumbed to the injuries," Kumar said.

The victims belong to Jharkhand, he added.

Further details were awaited.