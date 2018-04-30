In Agra, Bus Catches Fire As Live Wire Falls On It. 2 Killed, Over 30 Injured The bus caught fire after the wire fell on it on Sunday night in Baiman Loria village. The passengers were going to attend a marriage function.

Villagers threw stones, blocked road in anger due to delay in rescue operations. (Representational) Agra: Two people were killed and over 30 others were injured after a high-tension electric wire snapped and fell on a bus in Uttar Pradesh's Agra district, police said on Monday.



The bus caught fire after the wire fell on it on Sunday night in Baiman Loria village. The passengers were going to attend a marriage function.



The villagers threw stones and blocked road in anger due to delay in rescue operations.



They alleged that the police came after an hour and even the power supply department took no action when informed, they added.



The situation was brought under control with the help of additional force deployment.



Senior Superintendent of Police Amit Pathak said police teams have been deployed in the affected villages.



S.K. Verma, an officer at state-owned Dakshinanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd. said officials were sent to the site and strict action would be taken after an inquiry.



The injured were shifted to the district hospital.







