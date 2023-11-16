4 Arrested For Misbehaving With Tourists In Agra Restaurant

Men can be seen harassing tourists, thrashing their family members in viral video (Representational)

Four men were arrested for allegedly misbehaving with women tourists at a restaurant here, police said on Thursday.

A video of the incident, which took place on Tuesday, went viral on social media. In the video, the men are seen harassing the women tourists and thrashing their family members.

On a complaint lodged by one of the women, Neha, an FIR was lodged against the accused at Tajganj police station here on Tuesday under sections 147 (rioting), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 354 (using assault or force with the intention of outraging the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code, police said.

In her complaint, Neha said the accused misbehaved with her family members at a rooftop restaurant in a hotel on Fatehabad Road here and kept broken liquor bottles on the heads of some female members.

"A video went viral on social media in which the accused are seen misbehaving with a family and beating its members. An investigation was launched and it was found that the incident took place at a restaurant in Agra. Four youths have been arrested in connection with the incident," Deputy Commissioner of Police (City) Suraj Kumar Rai told reporters.

The accused have been identified as Yogendra Kumar, Nitin Singh, Rahul Kumar and Bhupendra, all residents of Agra district. Further action is being taken against them, police said.

