Now, Deepika Padukone Body-Shamed, Told To 'Eat A Burger'

A month after she was trolled on Instagram for an outfit she wore in a photoshoot, Deepika Padukone has been body-shamed for another magazine picture. A black and white midshot for Vanity Fair UK - the jewellery edition of which features the 31-year-old actress on its cover - shows Deepika in a black dress that reveals her toned arms. Many of the comments, however, think she looks too thin, ranging from "Dead body" to "anorexic." One comment advises her to eat a burger, another accuses her of having a lip job, a third thinks she looks 'tired.' The rude comments are countered by several defending the way the actress looks.
Deepika Padukone's post, shared on Thursday, has nearly half a million likes.
Last month, Deepika Padukone was accused of wearing a 'vulgar' outfit in a photoshoot for Maxim:
She's not the only one to have been belittled on social media recently - Priyanka Chopra was also accused of getting her lips done in a close-up she posted on her Instagram account, actresses Soha Ali Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh were trolled for outfits criticized as 'inappropriate' for a Muslim during Ramzan (one wore a sari, the other a swimsuit), and Sunny Leone was slammed for being styled in dresses for a Splitsvilla shoot in Corbett National Park.
Deepika Padukone, known for her extreme fitness levels, is currently in the best shape of her life after playing a special agent in xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage, her Hollywood debut. The actress is currently working on Padmavati, in which she plays the title role of Rani Padmini, opposite actors Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor.