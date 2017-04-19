TTV Dinakaran's Middleman Sukesh Chandrasekar Conned Many By Posing As MP

Sukesh Chandrasekar, being probed for his involvement as a middleman in the alleged bribe scandal between AIADMK leader TTV Dinakaran and the Election Commission, conned several people in high profile cases by posing as an MP, Delhi Police has found.A senior police officer from Delhi Police, which is investigating the case, told IANS on Tuesday that on checking his criminal antecedent, it was found that Mr Chandrasekar, 27, is involved in several high profile cheating cases registered against him in Chennai, Bengaluru and other places.The Crime Branch examined his Call Details Record (CDR) and found that Mr Chandrasekar was in regular touch with 10 people, including two hawala operators from old Delhi area during his visit to Delhi last week. He was using his network of retired and serving bureaucrats and middlemen from Tamil Nadu to meet EC officials.A Mercedes Benz car, which was being used by Mr Chandrasekar, had an MP sticker and even 'Member of Parliament' written on its number plates."Police are also examining the CCTV footage of the lobby of south Delhi's Hyatt Regency hotel where Chandrasekar was staying in Room no-263. He had taken Rs 10 crore till now out of Rs 50-crore deal to avail two leaves election symbol," the officer said.Following a tip off, the Crime Branch team on April 15 at 1.30 a.m. raided his room and found a bag containing Rs 1.3 crore, which was seized by the income tax officials.After interrogation, the police registered an FIR under various charges dealing with criminal conspiracy, posing as a public servant and provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act."We are trying to ascertain the people who were in touch with him last week and places he visited in Delhi. He claimed to have settled the deal with Dinakaran with Rs 50 crore to avail two leaves election symbol which petition is still pending in a court," the officer added."Earlier in a case, the Enforcement Directorate sealed his farmhouse in south Delhi. He was earlier arrested with actress Leela Maria Paul in a Rs 19-crore ponzi scheme when they duped Canara Bank where Chandrasekar posing as an IAS officer in 2015. He has duped about 500 Mumbaikars," the officer said.Mr Chandrasekar, a resident of Balaji Niwas in Bengaluru, has been living a lavish life and is fond of buying luxury cars.The AIADMK has been cleaved into two camps since December 2016, when its leader and late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa died.Her closest aide VK Sasikala was named the new party chief but was jailed within weeks after the Supreme Court found her guilty of corruption.