DMK MP Apologises In Lok Sabha After Remark Sparks Row

The DMK MP who sparked controversy for a remark on heartland states in the Lok Sabha yesterday has apologised. DNV Senthilkumar returned to the Lower House today and expressed regret over the remarks that he made yesterday while targeting the BJP.

"If the statement made by me yesterday inadvertently hurt the sentiments of the members and sections of the people, I would like to withdraw it. I request the words to be expunged and I express my regret," Mr Senthilkumar told the Lok Sabha.

Mr Senthilkumar's remark was expunged yesterday itself though his apology came a day later.

Participating in a debate on two bills related to Jammu and Kashmir, he said the BJP can win elections only in the northern states and not in south India.

His remarks added fuel to the 'north-south' debate that has been raging since the BJP won elections in the heartland states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh while Congress swept Telangana.

BJP leaders had hit back and asked if Congress leader Rahul Gandhi agreed with his remarks.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur today alleged a "conspiracy" by the Congress and its allies from Opposition camp against north India and Hindus. The defeat that Congress suffered in the recent elections did not destroy their arrogance, added the BJP leader.