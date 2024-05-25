Election Commission's Vote Appeal Features Mirzapur's 'Munna Bhaiyya'

India is voting in the sixth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha electionstoday.

To encourage young voters to participate in the democratic process, the Election Commission of India on Saturday posted a new meme featuring the popular character 'Munna Bhaiyya' from the Amazon Prime series Mirzapur.

'Munna Bhaiyya', played by actor Divyenndu Sharma, is known for his stern yet memorable dialogues in the hit show.

The Poll Body has now creatively repurposed a famous meme template associated with the character. In the original meme, 'Munna Bhaiyya' advises, "Padhai Likhai Karo, IAS YAS Bano”. The Election Commission, however, has given this meme a civic twist.

In their version, 'Munna Bhaiyya' says, "Ye kya reels mein time barbaad kar rahe... jao vote do, loktantra ko mazboot karo [Why are you wasting time on reels...go vote and strengthen democracy]."

“'Munna Bhaiyya''s blunt words appeal to youth to vote,” the caption read.

See here-

Today, India is voting in the sixth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. So far, 428 of the 543 constituencies across 25 states and Union Territories have voted.

In the penultimate phase, all seven seats in Delhi and all 10 in Haryana are going to polls. Besides them, 8 of 20 in Bihar, 14 of 80 in Uttar Pradesh, one of five in Jammu and Kashmir, six of 20 in Odisha, eight of 42 in West Bengal and four of 14 in Jharkhand are up for grabs.

As of 3 pm, the voter turnout across India stood at 49.2%. West Bengal led with 70.19%, while Uttar Pradesh trailed at 43.9%. Jharkhand was at 54.34% and Odisha at 48.44%. Haryana and Bihar hovered around 46.26% and 45.21%, respectively. Delhi and Jammu & Kashmir recorded 44.58% and 44.41% each.

Only 57 constituencies are left for the final polling on June 1, followed by vote counting on June 4.