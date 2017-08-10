Rajinikanth Watching, Kamal Haasan Doesn't Rule Out Joining Politics Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth attended an event organised by the DMK in Chennai.

Kamal Haasan shared the stage with DMK leader MK Stalin. Chennai: Superstars Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth attend DMK event Kamal Haasan, critical of ruling AIADMK, didn't rule out joining politics However he indicated that joining DMK is perhaps not on the cards.



Kamal Haasan did not disappoint. With Rajinikanth watching from the front row, Mr Haasan, who shared stage with party leaders including MK Stalin, did not rule out joining politics, although he did indicate that joining DMK is, perhaps, not on the cards.



Pointing out that function was meant to celebrate a magazine, 'Murasoli', 62-year-old Mr Haasan said it was not the best forum to discuss whether he would join politics. But he recounted how in 1983, DMK chief Karunanidhi had sent him a telegram asking why doesn't he join the DMK. "I never replied, he never asked," Mr Haasan said. "That's his greatness. I've come here believing I'd get the same respect".

Superstar Rajinikanth also attended the event organised by the DMK in Chennai.



Mr Haasan also spoke about the future of Dravidian politics - in words that come in the backdrop of indication that the ruling AIADMK is inching joining the ruling NDA. In Tamil Nadu, where Dravidian politics has dominated for decades, such an alliance is seen as a merger with mainstream politics that would detract from the Tamil identity. But Mr Haasan said, "Dravidian politics will last as long as (the word) "dravida" is used in the national anthem".



Rajinikanth, who was on a VIP seat in the front row, did not participate in the discussion. Rumours about Rajinikanth joining politics and launching his own party have been in circulation in the state since the actor's comment in May. "If God wills it, I will enter politics tomorrow," the 67-year-old had said, triggering fan frenzy and anticipation.



Local BJP leaders had immediately invited him to join the party. The actor had given a cryptic reply, saying "Whatever I had to say I said, now I have nothing more to say".



His recent meeting with senior BJP leader Poonam Mahajan had renewed the buzz.



