Day After Ordinance, Jallikattu Returns In Tamil Nadu Today Amid Demands For Permanent Solution: 10 Points

Tamil Nadu Governor Vidyasagar Rao has approved the Jallikattu ordinance by Tamil Nadu government

Chennai: A day after Tamil Nadu government issued an executive order or ordinance which will allow Jallikattu to be held in the state; protesters in Alanganallur village in Madurai continue to remain adamant to not allow the bull-taming festival to take place till a permanent solution is found. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, who has arrived in Madurai, will inaugurate the festival celebrations at Alanganallur today morning. The centre, on Friday evening, gave a nod to Tamil Nadu government's ordinance on Jallikattu, which was banned by Supreme Court in 2014, as the state saw massive protests in support of the festival.