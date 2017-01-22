Day After Ordinance, Jallikattu Returns In Tamil Nadu Today Amid Demands For Permanent Solution: 10 Points

Tamil Nadu Governor Vidyasagar Rao has approved the Jallikattu ordinance by Tamil Nadu government
Chennai: A day after Tamil Nadu government issued an executive order or ordinance which will allow Jallikattu to be held in the state; protesters in Alanganallur village in Madurai continue to remain adamant to not allow the bull-taming festival to take place till a permanent solution is found. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, who has arrived in Madurai, will inaugurate the festival celebrations at Alanganallur today morning. The centre, on Friday evening, gave a nod to Tamil Nadu government's ordinance on Jallikattu, which was banned by Supreme Court in 2014, as the state saw massive protests in support of the festival.
Here are the top 10 developments in this story:
Preparations for Jallikattu have taken a hit with villagers of Allanganallur blocking the roads leading to 'Vaadi Vaasil', the gateway from where bulls come out. All vehicles and ambulances are stuck in the blockade.
The safety checks for the festival are in place with medical teams and ambulances arranged for the participants and the bulls in Madurai. "We are ready to conduct it safely, ensuring the safety of the animal, participants and spectators. We are arranging double barricades with minimum right foot height. Have arranged 20 medical teams for public and 17 teams for the bulls," said Madurai collector Veera Raghava Rao.
"We are prepared to conduct Jallikattu in accordance with the orders of the government," he added.
All Tamil Nadu ministers will inaugurate Jallikattu in their districts today at 11 am. "I urge the youths, students and the general public to make the Jallikattu events across Tamil Nadu a grand success by participating in large numbers," the Chief Minister said on Saturday.
Dismissing claims that the Jallikattu ordinance was a temporary way out, Mr Panneerselvam on Saturday said it was towards ensuring a permanent solution. Though the ordinance was valid for 6 months, the Chief Minister said a bill will be introduced in the state assembly and it will be adopted replacing the ordinance.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Saturday said that all efforts are being made to fulfil the cultural aspirations of Tamil people. "We are very proud of the rich culture of Tamil Nadu," PM Modi said in a tweet, adding, "Central Government is fully committed to the progress of Tamil Nadu and will always work to ensure the state scales new avenues of progress.
A special train was arranged from Chennai to Madurai on Saturday for people who want to watch the Jallikattu today.
The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to not deliver its verdict in the next week, as requested by the centre, which pointed out that a decision could create law and order problems. Jallikattu, which sees young men wrestling with a bull in an open field during the harvest festival of Pongal, was banned by the Supreme Court in 2014.
Last year, the centre allowed the sport, but that decision has been challenged in the Supreme Court. Pongal was held last week. Hundreds of people who defied the ban to hold local competitions in parts of Tamil Nadu were arrested, triggering a massive backlash.
Students took the lead in rallying people across the state. In Chennai, on the shoreline, they gathered in thousands, their numbers growing everyday with the extensive use of social media. Students have ensured that the protests remain apolitical and peaceful. Many of the demonstrators have helped clean up litter along the beach. Politicians who tried to join the mass demonstration were asked to leave.